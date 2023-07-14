India paves the way for commercial mining of vital minerals to fuel industrial growth

The Union cabinet has given its approval for changes to the Mines and Minerals Act, which will reverse the prohibition on commercial mining of six crucial minerals, including lithium, beryllium, titanium, niobium, tantalum, and zirconium.

These minerals are essential for various industries such as electric vehicles, batteries, glassware, automotive parts, solar panels, semiconductor, wind turbines, defence machinery, telecommunications equipment, capacitors, super alloys, space hardware, carbides, and medical technology.

India aims to establish itself as a prominent manufacturing center and decrease its reliance on imported minerals that are utilized in manufacturing processes. And currently imports all of its lithium from nations like Chile, Russia, China, Ireland, and Belgium, while its beryllium is sourced from Russia, the UK, Netherlands, South Africa, and China.

At present, private companies are not permitted to engage in commercial mining of these essential minerals. Exploration and mining operations are exclusively conducted by government agencies.

In June, the Ministry of Mines compiled its inaugural report on the identification of Critical Minerals for India. The report identified approximately 30 essential minerals, such as titanium, tungsten, vanadium, zircon, niobium, germanium, nickel, graphite, silicon, antimony, beryllium, bismuth, and others.

More about the critical minerals

Beryllium is a versatile metal with a wide range of applications, including aerospace, defense, IT, telecommunications, and more.

Titanium is a strong, lightweight metal with a high corrosion resistance, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including mobile phones, bicycles, and prosthetics.

Niobium is a strong, lightweight metal with a high melting point and excellent resistance to corrosion. These properties make it ideal for use in high-temperature applications, such as jet engines and rockets.

Tantalum is a versatile metal with a wide range of applications, including electrolytic capacitors and corrosion-resistant chemicals.

Zirconium is a versatile metal that is used in a wide variety of applications, but it is most commonly used in fabrication and as an alloying agent.

Lithium is a lightweight, highly reactive metal that is essential for the production of electric vehicles, batteries, and other energy storage solutions.