HUL, ITC, Godrej make soaps, hand sanitiser cheaper; Lifebuoy, Savlon, Protekt get affordable again

FMCG companies such as HUL, ITC, Godrej have moved fast to reduce the prices of hand sanitizers and soaps in the wake of coronavirus. Major players including Lifebuoy maker HUL, Savlon’s manufacturer ITC and Godrej Protekt have cut the prices recently. While HUL was the first one to announce rate cuts, Godrej also followed suit. “In public interest and in line with government regulations, we have decided to reduce the price of our Godrej protekt sanitizer (50 ml bottle) from Rs 75 to Rs 25 with immediate effect,” Sunil Kataria, CEO (India & SAARC), Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said on Sunday. HUL had announced a rate reduction of 15% last week. ITC has also reduced the prices to Rs 25 from the previous Rs 77 for a 55 ml pack of Savlon.

However, concerns also abound for the availability of these products as stocks have vanished in many places. To that extent, fast-moving consumer goods companies have also said that they are working to ensure steady supply. “Our on-ground teams are working relentlessly to replenish stocks across channels in India as we are seeing a growing demand for personal wash products,” Godrej said. HUL also said that it has increased the production of its Lifebuoy hand sanitizers and liquid hand washes in the wake of rising demand.

In the meanwhile, as certain retailers allegedly hiked the prices of hand sanitizers due to rise in demand, the government capped the prices of a 200 ml hand sanitizer bottle at Rs 100 till 30 June 2020, consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a tweet Friday. He also said that the prices of other pack sizes of hand will also be in line with these prices. The government had earlier declared hand sanitizers and masks “essential commodities”.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been on a rise across the globe even as various measures have been put in place to curb the spread, in India, the total number of cases have climbed to over 400 and the country has reported at least eight deaths.