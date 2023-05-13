scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

HPCL profit rises 79% in Q4 FY23

HPCL’s total income rose to Rs 1,15,151.57 crore in Q4 FY23 from Rs 1,05,900.34 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Written by FE Bureau
HPCL, India
The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,018.45 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY22) and Rs 444.26 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal (Q3 FY23).

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), on Friday reported a 79% jump in net profit at Rs 3,608.32 crore on a consolidated basis in the quarter ended March 31.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,018.45 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY22) and Rs 444.26 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal (Q3 FY23).

HPCL’s total income rose to Rs 1,15,151.57 crore in Q4 FY23 from Rs 1,05,900.34 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read
Also Read

Total tax expense increased from Rs 484.77 crore in Q4 FY22 to Rs 1,104.55 crore in Q4 FY23. Its share in profit (net of tax) of joint ventures and associates jumped from `561.88 crore in March quarter of FY22 to Rs 779.82 crore in January-March 2023.

Also Read

For the full fiscal 2022-23, the oil marketing company posted a net loss of Rs 6,980.23 crore as compared to a profit of `7,294.23 crore in FY22. Revenue from the operations rose to Rs 4,67,964.52 crore, up 24% from previous fiscal. HPCL shares closed 0.93% higher at Rs 260.80 a piece on BSE. The overall Sensex closed 0.20% hgfher on Friday.

More Stories on
HPCL
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 01:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market