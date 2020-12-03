HCL Tech’s Roshini Nadar India’s richest women in 2020; check 10 richest women on Hurun rich list

Pharmaceuticals and textiles, apparel & accessories sectors contributed the greatest number of entrants to the list

HCL Technologies’ Chairperson Roshini Nadar Malhotra topped the Kotak Wealth Hurun Wealthy Women 2020 list, with total wealth of Rs 54,850 crore. Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 67, was named the richest self-made woman and took the second place on the overall rich list, with a wealth of Rs 36,600 crore. According to the report, the most affected segments by COVID-19 pandemic were India’s s entrepreneurs who faced liquidity issues, demand erosion, manpower constraints, etc. The report noted that the women-led enterprises experience significant barriers to entry including limited funding opportunities.

Other women in this list of top 10 Kotak Wealth Hurun Wealthy Women 2020 include Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV, Nilima Motaparti of Divis Laboratories, Radha Vembu of Zoho, Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, Renu Munjal of Hero FinCorp, Malika Chirayu Amin of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee of Thermax, and Falguni Nayar and family of Nykaa. The cumulative wealth of women wealth creators on the list stood at Rs 2,72,540 crore. While the average age of the women featured on the list was 53 years. There were 31 self-made women on the list.

The Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women report included the success stories of India’s top 100 active women entrepreneurs, businesswomen and professionals. In addition to ranking the women entrepreneurs and professionals by wealth, the report has also analysed the source of wealth creation, the industries they belong to, where they live etc. The list compiled has been based on the net worth of women as on September 30, 2020.

Six startup founders built their company into unicorns

The list included six startup founders, of whom Falguni Nayar (57) of Nykaa and Divya Gokulnath (34) of Byju’s (Think & Learn) have registered a wealth of Rs 5,410 crore and Rs 3,490 crore respectively and have built their companies into unicorns. According to the report, pharmaceuticals and textiles, apparel & accessories sectors contributed the greatest number of entrants to the list followed by healthcare and financial services.

19 women under the age of 40

It is interesting to note that 19 women from this list also featured in the Hurun India Rich List 2020, and six women have made it to the Hurun Global Rich List 2020. The Hurun Global Rich List 2020 featured 68 self-made women entrepreneurs, of which three are from India – Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon, Radha Vembu of Zoho and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks. Around 40 per cent or 19 women in the Kotak Wealth Hurun Wealthy Women 2020 list were below the age of 40 years. The youngest women in the list were Kanika Tekriwal of JetSetGo with wealth of Rs 280 cr, Anjana Reddy of Universal Sportsbiz with Rs 360 crore and Vidhi Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceuticals with Rs 160 crore.