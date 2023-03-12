Ex-Infosys president new TechM MD & CEO

Tech Mahindra, the country’s sixth-largest IT firm, has appointed former Infosys president Mohit Joshi as MD and CEO-designate, with the mandate to take charge from CP Gurnani, who retires in December. Joshi, who has more than two decades of experience in the enterprise technology software and consulting space, will join Tech Mahindra much ahead of Gurnani’s retirement date.

This is to facilitate sufficient transition time, Tech Mahindra said in a statement. His appointment is for five years, with effect from December 20, 2023, it added.

Also Read Tech Mahindra to invest Rs 700 cr in products and platforms division in two years

“Mohit Joshi’s appointment is the successful culmination of a rigorous selection process during which the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) evaluated a number of internal and external candidates. His experience with digital transformation, new technologies and large deals will complement Tech Mahindra’s strategies and continue to build on the strong growth momentum demonstrated by the company,” said TN Manoharan, chairperson of Tech Mahindra NRC.

Earlier in the day, Infosys announced the resignation of Joshi and added that June 9 would be his last day with the Bengaluru-based IT firm. Joshi was the head of the global financial services and healthcare and software businesses at Infosys, which included its banking platform Finacle and artificial intelligence and automation portfolio. He had also led sales operations and transformation for Infosys and executive responsibility for all large deals across the company. He was also responsible for the company’s internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.

Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, Joshi had worked with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays. Gurnani, who had joined Tech Mahindra in 2004, has been the IT firm’s MD and CEO since June 2009. CP, as he is fondly known in the industry, has been one of the longest serving CEOs of the technology sector. During his career he had held several leading positions with HCL, Hewlett Packard and Perot Systems (India) among others. He was also IT industry’s apex body Nasscom’s chairman in 2016.