Deloitte to have 10,000 people in global delivery centres in India

Deloitte US has expanded delivery capabilities in India with new offices in Pune, Chennai and Kolkata to serve companies globally. The company said in the coming year over 10,000 professionals would be operating from these locations, catering to the increased demand for business services exports.

This move was in response to the growing US demand for skilled professionals across Deloitte’s advisory businesses. These included professionals specializing in artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud, human capital, assurance, tax, valuations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Deloitte was leveraging the talent available in India and tapping the increasing opportunities in business services exports. The country’s skilled workforce is being sought after by global organisations for high-end work and opening of these offices would allow the organisation to tap into the specialised talent pool and drive the next phase of growth, the company said.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) last week also announced an acquisition in India in the IoT, automation and digital transformation space. Deloitte India acquired Tezeva and FaktoryWize assets from tech startup Websym Solutions, a Pune-based technology start-up. Websym co-founders Ashish Nene, Subramhanya Hathwar and Shripad Shingne and their team would be joining Deloitte India.

These acquisitions would enhance their expertise in an Industry 4.0 era where data-driven solutions are in high demand across multiple industries, driving efficiency, ease, and productivity, Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia, said. “This is a significant milestone for Deloitte India, as it marks our first acquisition of this nature in India. As supply chains realign and progressive policies such as PLI schemes draw in manufacturers, India is gearing up to become a ‘smart factory’ for the world, and our acquisition is, therefore, timely,” he said.