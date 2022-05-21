Delay in AAI payment: Some SpiceJet flights held up at Delhi airport

Some flights of low-cost carrier, SpiceJet were held up at the Delhi airport for some time on Friday as there was a delay in daily payment by the airline to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), sources said. According to the airline’s spokesperson, the delay in making daily payment was due to a software glitch and the flights started operating normally once it was resolved.

“Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed. The same is being made manually to AAI which has been apprised of the issue. SpiceJet’s flight operations are now continuing normally,” the spokesperson added. The AAI had in 2020 put SpiceJet on a cash and carry basis as the carrier was unable to clear its previous dues.

In the cash and carry model, the airline has to make daily payments to the AAI for various charges like navigation, landing, parking, and others, to operate flights.