Cybernetik signs deal with Australia’s MBCRC; to supply equipment for a project

Automation company Cybernetik to supply critical equipment for an Australian project that is looking at commercialising marine bioproducts. The company has signed a deal with the Australian Marine Bioproducts Cooperative Research Centre (MBCRC), a consortium that is conducting research into commercialising the country’s bioproducts industry. The overall project is valued at $270 million.

With its expertise in supercritical extraction technology, Cybernetik will provide extraction equipment and research expertise to the project. It will be the sole extraction partner for this MBCRC project.

Mahesh Wagle, co-founder and director of Cybernetik, said, a lot of work was happening globally in the exploration of marine space and they would be looking at tapping this opportunity. Australia with a 25,000 km coastline rich with bio-marine resources, has a great potential for bio-marine discovery with applications in health, nutrition, agriculture, aquaculture and biomaterials for meeting energy needs, added Wagle.

The extraction equipment will be manufactured in India. Headquartered in Pune, Cybernetik has been designing, building and installing end-to-end, turnkey automation systems for the pharmaceutical, automotive, chemical, food, agro and other manufacturing industries. The automation firm has four manufacturing units and two design offices with a presence in India, US, UAE and Vietnam.

The MBCRC is a development initiative between people, industry and research partners that have successfully bid, and have been awarded $ 59 million from the Commonwealth Government over the next ten years. MBCRC aims to transform Australia’s marine bioproducts sector into a globally competitive industry and major export earner for the country.