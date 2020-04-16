Cadbury maker Mondelez donates chocolates, biscuits; P&G also joins relief work against coronavirus

Cadbury and Oreo-fame Mondelez India has pledged 360,000 units of biscuits and 23 lakh units of chocolates.

As India continues its battle against the spread of novel coronavirus, more FMCG companies are joining the relief work by donating items of daily use and also extending monetary help. Cadbury and Oreo-fame Mondelez India has pledged 360,000 units of biscuits and 23 lakh units of chocolates to India FoodBanking Network across 12 major cities in India, the company said on Wednesday. Mondelez India has also extended support to local authorities by donating 1,800 relief kits which have critical masks and sanitizers and snack products, it added. Another FMCG company P&G has also said that it will donate 15 lakh masks to government and relief organizations to combat the spread of this pandemic.

Previously, major FMCG companies such as HUL, ITC, and Godrej also pledged both material and monetary support in the country’s fight against coronavirus. While ITC said that it will donate Rs 150 crore to help the government, it also donated soaps, biscuits, noodles to help the needy people, it said in a statement last week. On the other hand, Indian arm of British-Dutch FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) committed Rs 100 crore for the public good. The maker of Lifebuoy and LUX soaps also said that it will distribute free pieces of soaps and sanitizers. “In crises like this, companies have a big role to play. We are working closely with the governments and our partners to ensure that we overcome this global health crisis together,” Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL, said last month. In addition to this, prices of hand sanitizers were also reduced by companies such as HUL, Godrej and ITC which make Lifebuoy, Protekt and Savlon range of sanitizers respectively.

Meanwhile, other than FMCG comapnies, many industrialists and corporations have also pledged support to help fight the deadly pandemic. Heavy weight names such as Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, and Azim Premji have donated to the cause.