Best Agrolife net profit jumps to Rs 90.5 cr in Jun quarter

Total income rose to Rs 616.75 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 464.07 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Written by PTI
Agro chemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 90.5 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal.Its net profit stood at Rs 40.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Vimal Kumar, Managing Director of Best Agrolife Ltd, said the company has achieved remarkable growth momentum, with revenue from operations growing by 32 per cent despite the headwinds that the agrochemicals industry has been facing.”Additionally, our EBITDA margins of 21 per cent can be attributed to the increasing contribution of speciality, niche, and patented products to our overall revenue,” he said.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 20:55 IST

