IFSC codes of e-Andhra, e-Corporation Bank branches changed

March 7, 2021 1:00 AM

IT integration of both the banks has been completed without changing the account number of customers but IFSC codes have been changed.

The customers of erstwhile e-Andhra and of e-Corporation Bank will enjoy the same account number without any change thus facilitating smooth transactions in the branches.The customers of erstwhile e-Andhra and of e-Corporation Bank will enjoy the same account number without any change thus facilitating smooth transactions in the branches.

IFSC codes of e-Andhra and those of e-Corporation Bank branches have been changed. Old IFSC codes of branches of both banks will not be valid from April 2021 since the the e-Andhra and e-Corporation Bank have been amalgamated with Union bank of India.

IFSC code of e-Andhra will begin with UBIN08 and e-Corporation Bank with UBIN09 and customers will have to get new cheque books with changed IFSC and MICR codes.

