IFSC codes of e-Andhra, e-Corporation Bank branches changed

The customers of erstwhile e-Andhra and of e-Corporation Bank will enjoy the same account number without any change thus facilitating smooth transactions in the branches.

IFSC codes of e-Andhra and those of e-Corporation Bank branches have been changed. Old IFSC codes of branches of both banks will not be valid from April 2021 since the the e-Andhra and e-Corporation Bank have been amalgamated with Union bank of India.

IT integration of both the banks has been completed without changing the account number of customers but IFSC codes have been changed.

IFSC code of e-Andhra will begin with UBIN08 and e-Corporation Bank with UBIN09 and customers will have to get new cheque books with changed IFSC and MICR codes.