IFSC codes of e-Andhra, e-Corporation Bank branches changed

IT integration of both the banks has been completed without changing the account number of customers but IFSC codes have been changed.
The customers of erstwhile e-Andhra and of e-Corporation Bank will enjoy the same account number without any change thus facilitating smooth transactions in the branches.
IFSC code of e-Andhra will begin with UBIN08 and e-Corporation Bank with UBIN09 and customers will have to get new cheque books with changed IFSC and MICR codes.
