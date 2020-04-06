HDFC Banks gets mandate to receive donation for PM Cares Fund

HDFC Group has donated Rs 150 crore to the PM Cares Fund .

HDFC Bank on Sunday said it has received the mandate to collect donations for the PM Cares Fund. Individuals can donate to the fund using debit cards, credit cards, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and digital banking channels.

Companies can also donate to the fund, HDFC Bank said.

Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank, said, “It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity. I’d urge all of us to make the most of it and help the government in this gargantuan effort that it is making to ensure minimum disruption to our life.”

Puri added that we are facing a global health crisis. “I do believe that India has acted in time and consequently we will come out victorious from these trying times,” he said. The bank said that the HDFC Group has donated Rs 150 crore to the PM Cares Fund to support the government of India in its relief and rehabilitation measures towards the Covid-19 pandemic.