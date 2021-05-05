Fino Payments Bank goes live with enhanced deposit limit of Rs 2 lakh for MSMEs, small traders, others

Fino Payments Bank has 410 branches and more than 25,000 banking points. (Image: Fino Payments Bank)

Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday announced increasing its end-of-the-day account balance limit to Rs 2 lakh for customers including MSMEs, small traders, and retail customers. The bank, which became profitable in the fourth quarter of FY20, went live with the enhanced limit effective May 1, 2021. The move was in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement last month to increase the maximum balance limit at the end of the day for payments banks to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier in order to boost financial inclusion. “After reviewing the performance of payments banks and to encourage their efforts for financial inclusion it was decided to enhance the limit of maximum balance at end of the day from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per individual customer,” a notification by RBI on April 7 had said.

“The increased deposit limit allows our customers to save more money in their account. Further, our existing sweep account mechanism continues with our partner bank wherein customers can save funds in excess of Rs 2 lakh,” said Ashish Ahuja, COO, Fino Payments Bank. Up to Rs 2 lakh in the Fino account, the existing savings interest rate will be applicable while funds in the sweep account will get interest rates as set by its partner bank Suryoday Small Finance Bank.

Fino Payments Bank’s micro ATM and AePS enabled financial services distribution network including 410 branches and more than 25,000 banking points allow people to open a new bank account, get debit cards, do deposit, withdrawal, or money transfer transactions, pay utility bills, loan EMIs, and buy health, life and motor insurance. Unlike regular banks, payments banks are not allowed to lend money to their customers, they can’t open Fixed deposits or recurring deposits, and also can’t allow a balance of more than Rs 1 lakh in any account. Currently there are five other RBI-approved payments banks operating in the country viz., Airtel Payments Bank, India Post Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, Jio Payments Bank, and NSDL Payments Bank.