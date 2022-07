Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks closed for up to 18 days in various cities in August; check list

List of Bank Holidays For August 2022: Banks in India are likely to be shut for up to 19 days in August 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for 13 days, apart from weekends in August this year. Banks across the country will observe a holiday on 15 August 2022, to celebrate the occasion of Independence Day. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. State wise holidays in August include Raksha Bandhan, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, among other occasions. It may be noted that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank Holidays August 2022

1 August 2022 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi- Banks are closed in Sikkim and Srinagar

8 August 2022 (Monday): Muharram (Ashoora)- Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar

9 August 2022 (Tuesday): Muharram (Ashoora)- Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

11 August 2022 (Thursday): Raksha Bandhan- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh.

12 August 2022 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh.

13 August 2022 (Saturday): Patriot’s Day- Manipur

15 August 2022 (Monday): National holiday

16 August 2022 (Tuesday): Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)- Maharashtra

18 August 2022 (Thursday): Janmashtami- Orissa, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh

19 August 2022 (Friday): Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

20 August 2022 (Monday): Sri Krishna Ashtami- Hyderabad

29 August 2022 (Monday): Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva- Assam

31 August 2022 (Wednesday): Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Goa

Despite these bank holidays, including weekly offs, bank customers can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.

Weekend holidays in August 2022

7 August 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

13 August 2022: Second Saturday

14 August 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

21 August 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

27 August 2022: Fourth Saturday28 August 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)