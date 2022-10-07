ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India gets green clearance for Hazira plant

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel — has received environmental clearance to expand its existing crude steel capacity of 9 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA for its flagship plant in Hazira near Surat.

A press release by AM/NS India said on Thursday that this increased steel manufacturing capacity represents a significant boost for the government’s National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling domestic capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030.

“Since entering the market in 2019 we have significantly improved performance at our Hazira plant. The company has set out a clear vision to play a leading role in the decarbonisation and development of the Indian steel industry,” said Aditya Mittal, chairman of AM/NS INDIA, adding that the company wants to grow with India, and for India and committed to continual improvement in our environmental performance and to produce the high-quality, sustainable steel India needs to fulfil its economic ambitions.

“Upcoming expansion would give a fillip to AM/NS INDIA’S next phase of growth,” said Dilip Oommen, CEO of the company adding that it would also help us to meet the growing domestic market demand, while also equipping us to produce high-grade value-added steel.

The environmental clearance for the company was approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. The nod came from the ministry only after a detailed environmental impact assessment. Its report was submitted to the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, which conducted a public consultation in July in Hazira under the chairmanship of the Surat District Collector and Magistrate, whose findings were submitted to the Union Ministry for final approval.

AM/NS India is a leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India. The company produces a full diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonne.