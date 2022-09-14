Accor to open 26 hotels in two years in India

Hospitality major Accor, the sixth-largest hotel brand globally, is bullish on India, with plans to open not only mid-level hotels across metros and budget brands in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, but also add to its luxury portfolio with another Raffles property in Jaipur soon.

Speaking with FE, Puneet Dhawan, SVP, operations, India & South Asia, Accor, said, “We are looking forward to sustainable growth in the Indian market across categories. We are committed to holistic development, involving our guests and partners. Our mid-scale and economy brands, Novotel and Ibis, have an extremely high brand recall in India and a strong focus on the meetings and conventions market, as well as the weddings and socials market. With the introduction of luxury brands such as Raffles in Udaipur, which recently turned one, and Fairmont, we were able to solidify our luxury position in the country. Staycations and weddings are sought after at these properties and we strongly believe that in a market such as India, luxury and lifestyle hospitality brands will thrive.”

Talking about the brand’s expansion plans in the country, he said, “We have 26 hotels in the pipeline and plan to add more than 1,300 keys to our Novotel and Ibis brands across the country over the next two years. We are planning to launch Raffles Jaipur next year, followed by Fairmont Mumbai, among others.”

Especially enthusiastic about smaller cities, he shared that as part of their densification strategy, they are excited about growth in tier-2 destinations and look forward to strengthening their footprint in these markets. “We are also extremely excited about our foray in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and are actively growing our footprint. We recently signed two hotels in Indore and Bhopal. Two new Novotel hotels are coming up in Bhubaneswar Janpath Road and Jodhpur ITI Circle. Recently, we launched our 21st Ibis hotel in Hebbal featuring 154 comfortable rooms, which is a testimony to our robust growth and popularity in the country. With exciting things in the pipeline, our select service portfolio is also driving momentum for growth in the tier-2 market,” he said.

Accor, which has 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues in 110 countries across the globe, plans to have a total of more than 100 hotels by CY2027 in India. Globally, during the first half of 2022, Accor opened 85 hotels, representing 11,700 rooms, which translates into net system growth of 1.8% in the past 12 months. For 2022, the group is confirming its forecast of net unit growth of around 3.5%.