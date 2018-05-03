Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on AMU row: Cannot accord respect to Jinnah in India, says UP CM

Breaking his silence in the ongoing controversy related to the presence of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that the man who was behind the partition of India can’t be given a place of respect in India. The CM said that he has sought a detailed report from the university management and assured that he will look into the matter.

The CM said that it has to be investigated that under what circumstances it was done. He said that the AMU is a central university and that the matter shall be probed thoroughly. He said that the report is expected to be submitted to him by today or tomorrow.

“Jinnah ka samman Bharat ke andar nahi ho sakta hai. Vibhajan ka karan Jinnah hai. (Jinnah can’t be given respect in India. He is responsible for the partition),” he said in an interview to India Today.

The comments came after a massive controversy erupted over Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam’s letter to the AMU seeking an explanation over the university displaying Jinnah’s picture within the campus. Yesterday, clashes broke out between AMU students and activists of right-wing groups who entered the university campus demanding removal of Jinnah’s portrait.

The portrait which is at the centre of row is hanging on a wall of the varsity’s student’s union hall. The AMU has said that Jinnah’s portrait was installed in 1938 when he was honoured with lifetime membership of the student union. It added that no controversy should be seen here because it was done much before the partition of India in 1947.

Karnataka a hub of Congress loot and corruption: Adityanath

Adityanath is in Karnataka today where he will be addressing a marathon of rallies in a bid to garner support in favour of the BJP. The party has fielded him ahead of the end to campaigning for May 12 polls. He is expected to address around 20 rallies over next five days.

On Karnataka Assembly polls, Adityanath said that the Congress has looted the state and accused it of indifference towards the farmers’ cause. “Karnataka is Congress’ ATM. The party has lost all elections… Karnataka is the hub of Congress’ loot and corruption,” he said, adding that corruption soared under CM Siddaramaiah’s regime.

To a question related to a controversy over party’s decision to name tainted leader BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, he said that Yeddyurappa is free of all corruption allegations. “Yeddyurappaji had stepped down following allegations of corruption. Now he is free of all such allegations. It is not right to call someone a culprit when he is free of all charges.”

Yeddyurappa became the CM of Karnataka in 2008 after BJP’s victory in the assembly polls. He was forced to vacate the CM’s office in July 2011 after he was indicted by the Lokayukta in corruption cases. Upset with the BJP leadership, he had formed a new political party and unsuccessfully contested the 2013 elections. But later he merged his outfit with the BJP.

On Reddy brothers contesting elections on BJP ticket, Adityanath appeared to defend the party’s decision, saying not a single candidate of the party is facing any allegation.

The Congress party has been attacking the BJP over giving tickets to Reddy brothers and associates. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier questioned PM Narendra Modi over his party’s stand on fielding tainted candidates in the election. The Congress has alleged that the BJP was shielding Reddy brothers through ‘CBI-manufactured clean chit’ in the illegal mining scam. The BJP has fielded brothers of G Janardhana Reddy in the upcoming elections. While Somashekhar Reddy is contesting from Bellary city, Karunakar Reddy is trying his luck from Harapanahalli.

Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. Results will be declared on May 15.