As the protest by decorated Indian wrestlers continues over their demand to arrest Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual misconduct, there is a growing sense of unease within a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party in view of the approaching elections in Haryana and the Lok Sabha polls.

As the government continues to wait and watch, as if hoping for the protest to water down on its own, some Haryana leaders admit the silence may damage the party more than it expects. The three wrestlers spearheading the protests for over four months now — Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia — are all from Haryana.

Former Union minister Birender Singh is among the few Haryana BJP leaders to have come out openly in support of the protesting wrestlers. Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said that he has apprised party president JP Nadda that the issue would hurt the party’s credibility.

“I met our party chief, twice. On both times, I told him the party should not treat this as an issue concerning wrestlers from one state. It is a matter of grave concern and the party’s credibility is at stake. I requested him [Nadda] to intervene, talk to the Sports Ministry or whoever can resolve the issue amicably, at the earliest. I said we talk about women’s empowerment, so we should act on it,” he told IE on Wednesday.

Singh, who also went to Jantar Mantar and met the wrestlers, said that he told Nadda that the issue needs to be addressed and the voice of the wrestlers should be heard even if it is perceived that the wrestlers are acting at the behest of a political party. Earlier, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, also offered to convey the wrestlers’ demands to “the highest level within the party”. Hisar MP Brijendra Singh said he “feels the pain and helplessness of our wrestlers”.

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said he had raised it with Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur. “I emphasised that those protesting at Jantar Mantar are our daughters and they should get justice. The minister said they will surely get justice,” Dhankar said, according to IE.

The studied silence of the government on the matter so far, barring a few exceptions, may already have started to have a visible impact on the party in the state. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already faced protests and disruptions during his Jan Samvad programmes in the state over the past few days. With the CM even losing his temper on a few occasions, the BJP is already jittery about the impact the issue could have on the ground.

In May, the wrestlers had reached out to Khattar seeking his support but got nothing. “The issue is not related to Haryana… but to the players’ teams and the Union government. The Supreme Court has already ordered the registration of FIRs… An investigation shall follow,” the CM said earlier in May, virtually washing his hands off the matter.

While the CM’s stand may have been driven by its own limitations, BJP leaders quietly admit that the party’s prolonged silence on the matter may come back to haunt it. “There are certain issues that need to be dealt with above party policies. One should have the courage not only to speak one’s minds, but also listen to and understand ground realities. Whatever the reason behind the protest may be, a delay in reaching a logical conclusion will change perceptions on the ground,” another BJP leader told IE.

The Congress party, which is hoping to return to power in Haryana in the next elections, has backed the wrestlers. Most wrestlers are Jats, a community where the Congress enjoys significant clout and support. The INLD, another political party with its base strong among Jats, has also thrown its weight behind the protesting wrestlers.

The prolonged silence by the government has also allowed other Opposition parties to seize the opportunity. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to establish its stronghold in Haryana, has also voiced its support to the protest. On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined in.

The government, meanwhile, maintains that it is taking all possible action in the case as required. “We are handling this issue (wrestlers protest) very sensitively… Whatever the players demanded, we are doing all those things. Necessary action will be also taken once Delhi police file the chargesheet…To all those politicising this issue, I would like to say that the law is equal for everyone and all the players are important to us,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.