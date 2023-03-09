‘Will PM take a lie detector test?’ Telangana minister KTR hits out at Modi over alleged Adani links

Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday lashed out against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Is everyone in the BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra,” the Telangana Minister asked on Thursday.

Hitting out at PM Modi, KTR said that the “double engine” that the prime minister talks about “is the economic engine of Adani, and the political engine of Modi.”



“Why does PM not speak of allegations against him, on Adani? We’re saying Gautam Adani is a proxy of Narendra Modi. Will he take a lie detector test? Does he have the guts to come in front of the country?”

“Are all BJP people clean? Harassment and political vendetta and intimidation might work elsewhere for Narendra Modi. He is playing with fire and I’m sure he’ll realise it in days to come,” he said.

KTR’s remarks come on a day his sister K Kavitha arrived in Delhi and said that she will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on March 11 after she was summoned by the probe agency on March 9 in the Delhi liquor policy case.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I’ll fully cooperate with investigating agencies. I will appear at your good offices on March 11,” she said in a statement.