The Mekedatu dam dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has once again sparked a political confrontation, with the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of compromising the state’s interests by offering its lone Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress party.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Thursday said that the TVK government had “mortgaged” Tamil Nadu’s rights on the Cauvery issue in order to retain Congress support.

“To cover up internal factional fights within Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is deliberately and systematically igniting the Mekedatu issue, creating unnecessary tensions between the two states,” Thirupathy said.

He further accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to condemn the Karnataka government’s position on the project.

“Despite knowing this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has not condemned the Karnataka Congress government till date. This is a massive betrayal committed against Tamil Nadu,” he said.

BJP says TVK prioritising power over Tamil Nadu’s interests

The BJP leader alleged that instead of distancing itself from Congress over the Mekedatu project, the TVK had deepened ties with the party by handing over the state’s Rajya Sabha seat.

“TVK handing over a Rajya Sabha seat to Congress clearly exposes the obsession of Vijay, who is desperate to cling to power with Congress support,” Thirupathy said in a post on X.

“It is utterly shameful to have pledged the rights and sentiments of Tamils to the Congress party,” he added.

The remarks come amid renewed political debate surrounding Karnataka’s push for the long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river.

DK Shivakumar on Mekedatu dam project

The latest political flashpoint erupted after newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the Mekedatu project and criticised Tamil Nadu’s opposition to it.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the Tamil Nadu governments had opposed the project for decades for political reasons.

“They have been opposing for the last 30-40 years. The matter has already been decided by the court. The matter lies with the central government now,” Shivakumar said.

“We will do our job. They will do theirs,” he added.

Earlier on May 26, Shivakumar had welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Tamil Nadu’s review petition related to the Mekedatu project.

What is the Mekedatu project?

The Mekedatu project is a proposed multi-purpose reservoir project planned by Karnataka near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, recently renamed Bengaluru South district.

The project aims to create a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and nearby areas while also generating hydroelectric power.

According to Karnataka officials, the project is expected to provide nearly 4.75 tmcft of drinking water and generate around 400 MW of electricity.

Karnataka has long argued that the project is essential to address Bengaluru’s growing water requirements and support farmers in the state.

Tamil Nadu strongly opposes the dam

However, Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the Mekedatu project, arguing that it could adversely impact the state’s share of Cauvery water.

Tamil Nadu leaders fear that Karnataka could potentially regulate or reduce downstream water flow once the dam becomes operational.

On May 25, Vijay reportedly held consultations with Cauvery water experts and legal advisers regarding Karnataka’s proposed groundwork for the project.

Congress leaders defend Karnataka’s stand

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leaders have defended the proposed dam, arguing that the Cauvery dispute has historically affected both states.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, Kengal Shreepada Renu had said Karnataka farmers also require adequate water resources.

“In Tamil Nadu, farmers grow three to four crops a year, whereas in Karnataka our farmers can grow only one crop annually,” he said.

Renu also said that every chief minister, irrespective of party affiliations, is expected to protect the interests of their respective states.

Referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, he said that despite Congress support to the TVK government, Vijay would still be expected to defend Tamil Nadu’s interests.

“Though Vijay has become the CM, he is bound to support his people. He cannot, just for the sake of Congress supporting his party, let his people down,” Renu said.

Defending the project further, he added that Karnataka was not seeking to block water flow to Tamil Nadu. “If Mekedatu dam is constructed, we are not saying we will stop water to Tamil Nadu. Water will continue to flow as per orders. But Karnataka farmers also need water,” he had said.