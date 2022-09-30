Who is Amritpal Singh, Bhindranwale supporter who now heads organisation founded by Deep Sidhu?

Seven months after the death of actor and founder of ‘Waris Panjab De’ Sandeep Singh aka Deep Sidhu, a 29-year old Amritpal Singh has declared himself the leader of the organisation, even after Sidhu’s family denied any knowledge of this. Singh has since invoked the teachings of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, with renewed calls for the freedom of Punjab and the creation of Khalistan.



Sidhu died in a road accident, months after he was charged by the Delhi Police over his alleged hand in the Republic Day farmers’ protest violence and for raising the Sikh flag at Red Fort.

Very little is known about Singh as of now. He has returned from Dubai, according to the people who attended his rally at Bhindranwale’s native village in Moga’s Rode on Tuesday. According to few present at his rally, he left his transport business back in Dubai to return to India after Sidhu’s accident. Singh dresses himself like Bhindranwale, surrounds himself with armed men and considers himself a “disciple” of the head of the Khalistani movement. Singh, in his speech, said that who will violate the sacred ‘Panth’ order will be taken to task.



The organisation was founded by Sidhu to fight for social justice and preserve the rights and culture of Punjab. However, after the arrival of Singh, the late Sidhu’s family has strongly opposed Singh and said that Sidhu didn’t stand for anything that Singh is now preaching. Sidhu’s family was taken by surprise when Singh got access to the organisation’s social media accounts and said that Singh has maligned Sidhu’s image and ideology.



In a huge gathering in Rode, Singh declared himself as the new leader of the organisation founded by Sidhu and said that he was not trying to imitate Bhindranwale amid chants of “Raj Karega Khalsa.”

“Bhindranwale is my inspiration. I will walk the path shown by him. I want to be like him because that’s what every Sikh wants, but I am not copying him. I am not even equal to dust of his feet,” said Amritpal Singh, as reported by The Indian Express. Singh also claimed that Sidhu was not killed in an accident, while warning that in future battles will be waged from Bhindranwale’s home village like in the eighties. Singh said that he will fight the drug menace in the state and will travel all across Punjab to preach for the “panth.”