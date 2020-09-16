  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal: ‘Women not safe’, BJP women’s wing to provide self-defence training

By: |
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 9:37 AM

50 women from each of the 23 districts of the state will be taught basic self-defence skills by trained experts

BJP women's wing to provide self-defence training to West Bengal women. (file)

The BJP women’s wing announced on Tuesday that it will give self-defence training to the women of West Bengal, workshops for which will start on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fifty women from each of the 23 districts of the state will be taught basic self-defence skills by trained experts in the workshops named ‘Uma’, BJP Mohila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul told PTI.

“We have chosen PM Modi’s birthday to officially flag off the programme, and September 17 also happens to be Mahalaya. The ground-level workshops will begin from October 2 with one day slotted for every district. Any woman can enroll. We speak for the safety of every single woman in the state, it is not for women of any particular party,” she said.

Paul also referred to the incident of a taxi driver making lewd remarks at actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, and alleged, “It shows that no woman is safe in the state.”

“We are happy Mimi mustered the courage to protest. This shows the need for imparting self-defence skills to every single woman, on the street or at home,” she added.

