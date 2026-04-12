Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive crowd in Siliguri on Sunday. Speaking at the poll rally, Modi asserted that West Bengal will reject Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) 15-year rule marred by corruption, neglect and “jungle raj”.

“I am convinced this sight will rob TMC of sleep. This Siliguri rally will topple TMC’s jungle raj- you’ve decided it. Bengal echoes one chant,” Modi said. He pledged, “Your love is my energy; I’ll dedicate every moment to you- live and fight for you.” Bowing to seniors’ blessings, he hailed Siliguri-Darjeeling’s consistent warmth- “You’ve won my heart and now win Bengal’s.”

Phenomenal atmosphere in Siliguri! It reflects a strong connect with BJP’s development agenda. West Bengal is turning away from TMC’s politics of corruption and inefficiency. @BJP4Bengal https://t.co/BekRGIUGwf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

‘Jungle Raj’ over after 15 years: PM Modi targets TMC

Narendra Modi lambasted TMC’s “ruthless” budget favouring Rs 6,000 crore for madrasas while starving North Bengal of development. “TMC appeases its vote bank; floods ravage North Bengal, they party in Kolkata. TMC is anti-North Bengal,” he said, vowing end to such bias if BJP comes to power. He branded TMC’s 15-year tenure as destructive, fuelling certainty of defeat amid the “phenomenal energy” and anti-corruption wave.

Slamming 15 years of “destruction” in the state, he vowed to expose TMC’s “sins” while promising double-speed development via a “double engine” BJP government. “Appeasing special vote bank day-night; floods chaos here, they party in Kolkata—TMC anti-North Bengal!” He accused rewarding “tukde-tukde gang” threats to Siliguri Corridor (Northeast gateway) by sending them to Parliament, contrasting Centre’s development push.

Double-engine vision signals poll surge

With Siliguri (April 23 phase), PM Modi eyes BJP wave in North Bengal, boosting Northeast links. “Double engine govt: development at double speed,” he promised, framing rally as TMC’s farewell bell amid two-phase polls.

Bengal’s creative soul shone with paintings at the public rally. “Bengal is art’s land… if address on back, I’ll send thank-you letters,” Modi said, directing SPG, “Collect them all—I promise replies.” The gesture amplified the joyous “phenomenal atmosphere”.