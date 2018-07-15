Watch: When Kumaraswamy cried literally over alliance with Congress in Karnataka

“I know the pain of coalition govt… I became Vishkanth (Lord Shiva) and swallowed pain of this government,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday broke down at an event in Bengaluru. The chief minister, while addressing a gathering, said he has swallowed the pain of coalition government with the Congress. “You are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of your brothers became CM and you all are happy, but I’m not,” Kumaraswamy said. “I know the pain of coalition govt… I became Vishkanth (Lord Shiva) and swallowed pain of this government,” he said.

The Karnataka chief minister was seen shedding tears in the video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter. Reacting on the news, senior Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parmeshwara expressed his surprise over the statements. “How can he say that? He must be definitely happy, CM has to be always happy, if he’s happy we’ll all be happy,” he said.

Earlier too, Kumaraswamy had made surprising statements after becoming the chief minister. The chief minister had said he was at the ‘mercy’ of the Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka. The newly elected chief minister had said his party had not received the full mandate which he had sought ahead of the assembly elections.

“I am at the mercy of Congress. I am responsible for the development of the state, that is different. I have to do my job as CM, I have to take permission from Congress leaders, without their permission I can’t do anything, they have given me support.”