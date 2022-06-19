Watch: PM Modi picks up litter at newly launched ITPO tunnel in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, an integral part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment projects.

Meanwhile, a video from the venue of the event emerged in which PM Modi can be seen picking up litter at the newly launched tunnel. The video shows the prime minister walking in the tunnel and picking up empty water bottle and other garbage.

Later, speaking at the launch event, PM Modi criticising the erstwhile UPA government for not working towards the development of Pragati Maidan.

“Not much ‘Pragati’ of Pragati Maidan which was formed decades ago to showcase Indian tradition…It was left off…There was a development plan on paper. (Then govt) made announcements in fashion to make it to newspaper headlines and then got busy,” he said.

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore and is entirely funded by the central government.

It is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held there.