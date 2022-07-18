Vice Presidential elections 2022: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar files nomination ahead of August 6 polls

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar today filed his nomination for the elections to the post of Vice President of India. Dhankar, the National Democratic Alliance candidate, filed his nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, among many others at the Parliament Libarary building.

Dhankar, who stepped down as the West Bengal Governor ahead of filing his nomination, made headlines since he assumed charge of the post in 2019 over his frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

Described as a “kisan-putra” by PM Modi and Nadda, Dhankar is being seen as BJP’s move to woo Jat voters in the poll-bound Rajasthan and Haryana, and to reclaim the support of farmers after the farm laws debacle.

Hailing from a small village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, Dhankar tasted his first poll victory back in 1989 when he was elected as Janata Dal’s Lok Sabha MP from his home constituency Jhunjhunu. Calling Dhankar as “kisan-putra,” PM Modi had tweeted, “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress.”

Dhankar is pitted against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, former Rajasthan Governor and a Union minister. The incumbent VP M Venkaiah Naidu’s tenure ends on August 10.

