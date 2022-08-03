Vice-Presidential Elections 2022: Mayawati announces support for NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

After extending her support to NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party will back Jagdeep Dhankhar “in view of larger public interest”.

“It is well known that due to the lack of consensus between the government and the opposition in the election for the post of the president, the country’s highest post, the election for it was finally held. Now, due to the same situation, the election for the post of Vice-President is also going to be held on 6th August,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

“In view of the larger public interest and its own movement, the BSP has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the election for the post of Vice President, which I am also formally announcing today,” she added.

Joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, a former Union minister, is pitted against NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar, the former Bengal governor, for the August 6 Vice President elections. While the JMM and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had backed NDA’s Murmu during the presidential race, they have chosen to vote for Opposition nominee Alva this time around. However, Trinamool Congress, which had played a big hand in choosing Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, has decided to abstain from voting as the party claimed that they were not consulted by the other Opposition parties before fielding Alva.

While claiming that her party is neutral, Mayawati had backed Murmu as she claimed that her party was ignored in the Opposition’s decision-making process while choosing Sinha as their joint candidate.

“We have decided to support the NDA candidate for the Presidential polls Droupadi Murmu and this decision has been taken keeping our party and movement in mind,” she had said at a press briefing.

“This decision is neither in support of the BJP or the NDA nor is it against the opposition,” she said while reiterating that the decision was based on her “party and movement”.