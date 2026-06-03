Venezuela‘s Acting President Delcy Eloina Rodríguez Gómez will arrive in India on June 3 (Wednesday) for a five‑day working visit that will run through June 7 (Sunday), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Delcy Rodríguez’s India visit is expected to foreground energy cooperation, as Caracas and New Delhi seek to rebuild oil ties amid a fraught global backdrop- the Iran‑related conflict disrupting flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the upheaval in Venezuela after the change in leadership and shifting US policy under the Donald Trump administration that has affected sanctions and waivers.

For India, which restarted Venezuelan crude imports this year to diversify supplies after disruptions in West Asia, talks will likely focus on secure crude shipments, potential investments by Indian PSUs and refiners, and mechanisms to navigate sanctions risks. Renewable energy and downstream collaboration in petrochemicals and fuel‑processing technologies will also be on the table as both sides look to convert short‑term supply objectives into longer‑term energy partnerships.

What’s the purpose of visit and key agenda?

The MEA said the talks will cover energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals and health care, transportation, and renewable energy. As part of the programme, the Venezuelan delegation will visit Indian sites tied to energy, pharmaceuticals and the auto sector to gain first‑hand insights into technology, industrial capabilities and potential areas of cooperation. “The discussions will involve the full spectrum of India‑Venezuela relations and explore avenues for further cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation and renewable energy,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

High‑level delegation and meetings

Delcy Eloina Rodríguez is travelling with a high‑level delegation that includes Venezuela’s ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication & Information and Transportation. During the visit she is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet senior Indian officials and business delegations to explore practical collaboration across multiple sectors.

Historical ties and prior visits

Venezuela’s Acting President Rodríguez has longstanding ties with India, having visited earlier as Venezuela’s foreign minister in 2015 and as vice‑president in 2019, 2023, 2024 and 2025. “This will be her sixth visit to India. So, she has had a long association with us,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters, underlining continuity in bilateral engagement.

Energy and investment focus

India has been an important partner for Venezuela in energy and investment. Indian public sector undertakings have historically invested in Venezuela’s energy sector and are reportedly keen to explore further opportunities. The MEA noted that the visit aims to deepen these ties and review potential collaboration in energy projects and related investments.

The visit- originally linked to the International Big Cats Alliance Summit on June 1 (Monday), which was deferred- will focus on expanding the “full spectrum” of bilateral cooperation between India and Venezuela, the MEA said.

Trade, sanctions and oil flows

India imported significant volumes of Venezuelan crude before US sanctions on Caracas in 2019 halted flows. In 2019 Caracas was India’s fifth‑largest oil supplier, providing close to 16 million tonnes of crude and contributing to a bilateral trade value of approximately $6.4 billion in 2019‑20. The US eased some sanctions in October 2023, briefly allowing resumed exports and Indian refiners, including Reliance Industries, restarted limited imports under temporary waivers. Imports later paused when waivers were not extended, and resumed again in early 2026 after geopolitical disruptions in West Asia reduced supplies via the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic nuance and recognition

The MEA specifically identified Rodríguez as “Acting President”- a designation that reflects the unusual transition of power after Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces on January 3. Several countries, including Russia, criticized the US action as “illegal.” The designation signals India’s careful diplomatic posture while engaging Caracas.

Beyond energy and trade, officials said the visit will explore cooperation in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation and renewable energy, areas where India can offer technology and manufacturing expertise. The delegation’s planned site visits to energy, pharmaceutical and auto facilities are intended to provide practical exposure to Indian capabilities and identify concrete partnership opportunities.

Announcing the visit at a briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the deferred summit participation and outlined the delegation composition and agenda. “Acting President Rodríguez… will pay a working visit to India from June 3rd to June 7th. She will be accompanied by several ministers, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation,” he said.

Significance and timing of her visit

The visit is politically and economically significant given recent developments in Venezuela and global energy market volatility. India’s renewed interest in Venezuelan crude since February 2026, driven partly by disruptions in West Asia, makes energy talks central to the agenda. Observers say the visit could pave the way for expanded Indian investment in Venezuelan energy assets and broader cooperation across technology and healthcare sectors.

Officials expect the discussions to produce a roadmap for deeper bilateral cooperation and potentially revived commercial links in the energy sector. With both countries emphasising shared commitments to the Global South and long‑standing diplomatic ties, including the 65th anniversary of relations celebrated in 2024, the working visit aims to reinforce strategic and economic engagement between New Delhi and Caracas.