  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand’s development among top priorities of BJP’s double engine govt: PM Modi ahead of February 14 polls

He also said that infrastructure development in the state’s border villages is the BJP’s priority and people will benefit from the Parvatmala and the Vibrant Village projects.

Written by PTI
narendra modi
The prime minister announced that work on the Jamrani Dam project will start soon. (File photo: IE)

The development of Uttarakhand is among the top priorities of the BJP’s double engine government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a rally here for the February 14 assembly elections.

He also said that infrastructure development in the state’s border villages is the BJP’s priority and people will benefit from the Parvatmala and the Vibrant Village projects.

The prime minister announced that work on the Jamrani Dam project will start soon.

The Manaskhand tourism circuit will be developed in the Kumaon region of the state on priority over the next five years, he said. While addressing the rally, Modi also said that the huge turnout indicates that Uttarakhand has made up its mind about voting once again for the “double engine” government. Polling will be held in the state in a single phase for the 70-member assembly.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.