Uttarakhand receives fresh snowfall, traffic on Kedarnath route briefly hit

The hill state of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall causing the temperature to fall a few notches, an official said on Saturday.

According to the Regional Met Office, the snowfall took place in and around Kedarnath late Friday for about 15 minutes along with some drizzling in some other places as well.

A senior police official posted in Kedarnath said traffic was hit briefly and people on way to the shrine were asked to stay put as the roads had become slippery.

The weatherman has predicted a change in weather in the coming week with a nip in the air heralding the onset of winters.