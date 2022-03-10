Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Initial trends show BJP, Congress in neck and neck fight

Live

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, UK Election Vote Counting Live Updates: The BJP and Congress are locked in straight contests on 40 to 45 seats, while the regional outfits make the fight triangular on 25-30 seats.

Uttarakhand (UK) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes is underway for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly, voting for which was held on February 14. The ballot paper votes are being counted first and EVMs will be opened after that. The initial trends is showing a neck and neck fight between the BJP and the Congress as predicted by the exit polls. While the main contest is being seen between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also put its might in the election to make inroads in the hill-state. Over 81 lakh voters were eligible to cast their votes, however, the final voter turnout was 65.4 per cent. The key candidates are CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, former chief minister Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Pritam Singh from the Chakrata, Yashpal Arya from Bajpur, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal and Dhan Singh Rawat from the Srinagar assembly constituency. The BJP and Congress are locked in straight contests on 40 to 45 seats, while the regional outfits make the fight triangular on 25-30 seats.

While many exit polls have given either the BJP or Congress a majority in Uttarakhand, several of them have predicted a close fight between the two major players or a hung assembly – a scenario in which the role of winning independents and candidates of regional outfits like the AAP, SP, BSP and UKD will become significant in government formation. Uttarakhand was formed in the year 2000 and the first assembly polls took place in 2002. In the last two decades, the state had seen eight chief ministers with only one of them (ND Tiwari) completing a five-year term. The ruling BJP also had to change two chief ministers between 2017 and 2022. Present chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat who had earlier replaced Tirath Singh Rawat. While Dhami continues to be the BJP’s CM face, AAP has projected Col Ajay Kothiyal (Gangotri seat) as its CM face. The Congress has not revealed its CM face but former CM Harish Rawat is the strong contender for the post.

Live Updates

08:50 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leading from Khatima Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leading from his constituency Khatima. Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri trailing from the seat. 08:47 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Independent candidate leading from Yamunotri Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Independent candidate leading from Yamunotri. Sanjay Dobhal, an independent candidate, is leading from Yamunotri. 08:35 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Result 2022 Live: BJP -Congress leading on 27 seats each, initial trends show neck and neck contest Uttarakhand Result 2022 Live: BJP -Congress leading on 27 seats each, initial trends show neck and neck contest 08:31 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of postal ballots underway Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: “Postal ballots are being counted right now. Around 550 police personnel are deployed here. The use of mobile phones is banned inside counting centers. Victory rallies can be conducted only with permission,” said SSP Janmejay Khanduri. 08:26 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in 27 seats, Congress in 22 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in 27 seats, Congress in 22 as per the postal ballot trends. EVMs are yet to be opened. 08:18 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Initial trends show BJP ahead on 10 seats Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Initial trends show BJP ahead on 10 seats, while Congress on 7 seats. The AAP and the BSP is yet to take a lead. 08:15 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leading from Rudraprayag Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leading from Rudraprayag 08:10 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in 6 seats, Congress in 5 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in 6 seats, Congress in 5. Yashpal Rana of Congress leading from Rurkee, BJP's is leading from Ranipur. 08:05 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in three seats, Congress in 2 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in three seats, Congress in 2 08:02 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: First lead in, BJP leading from Pauri Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: First lead in, BJP leading from Pauri 07:59 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins for 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins for 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand. Ballot votes being counted first, EVMs to be opened after that. Former Congress CM Harish Rawat said that he is confident of victory. “I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats,” said Harish Rawat. 07:44 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly in Uttarakhand. 07:28 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: State set for counting, visuals from a counting centre in Dehradun Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: State set for counting, visuals from a counting centre in Dehradun https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1501733889479692288 07:13 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP holds virtual meeting with its candidates Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: A virtual meeting was organized with the counting agents of all 70 assemblies of the state at the State BJP office in Dehradun. In which State General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar, Co-convener Election Management Committee Jyoti, Convener of Legal Cell Rajiv Sharma participated. https://twitter.com/BJP4UK/status/1501546271844487170 07:07 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Harish Rawat meets Bhupesh Baghel Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Former CM Harish Rawat met Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel last night ahead of the declaration of the election results today.