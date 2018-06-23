Use of LED bulbs in Haryana government offices mandatory by August 15

All halogen, sodium bulbs and tube lights will be replaced with energy-efficient LED bulbs and tube lights. (PTI)

The use of LED bulbs and tube lights has been made mandatory in all offices of Haryana.

In this direction, all Administrative Secretaries, Head of Departments and Managing Directors of Boards, Corporations and Public Undertakings have been directed through a written communication to ensure replacing all inefficient lighting with LED lamps or tube lights by August 15, 2018, said a spokesman of New and Renewable Energy Department.

As per directions of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, all halogen, sodium bulbs and tube lights will be replaced with energy-efficient LED bulbs and tube lights.

He said that the use of incandescent lamps and purchase of sodium vapour lamps by government sector, government aided sector, boards and corporations and autonomous bodies have already been banned.

The spokesman said the officers have been directed to ensure compliance of these orders and a report on the present level of compliance may be sent to the office of Director, New and Renewable Energy Department within one month.

They have also been directed to again verify compliance and send a report in this regard to the office Director, New and Renewable Energy Department by September 15, 2018 so that the government may be apprised of the status, he added.