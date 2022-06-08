UP shocker: Lucknow teen, stopped from playing PUBG, shoots mother dead using father’s revolver

A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother in a fit of rage in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after she stopped him from playing a mobile phone game.

According to the police, after shooting his mother with his father’s licensed revolver, the boy locked his 10-year-old sister and sat with his mother’s corpse at his house in Eldeco Colony of Lucknow’s PGI area for the next three days.

“A minor boy shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing PUBG game. Preliminary probe revealed that he was addicted to the game and his mother used to stop him from playing, due to which he committed the incident with his father’s pistol,” said Qasim Abidi, ADCP, East Lucknow.

The boy’s father is an Army personnel and is currently posted in West Bengal.

The ADCP also said that when during the investigation, the boy tried to mislead the police by “narrating a fake story about some electrician”.

“We have taken the boy under custody and further probe is underway,” the police official said.

The police said that after killing his mother, the boy threatened his sister and sprayed air freshener in the room where the corpse was kept to prevent foul smell.

During these three days, the accused called his friends over for parties and told them that his mother had gone to visit a relative.

However, on Tuesday when the foul smell could not be controlled, one of the neighbours informed the boy’s father. The father informed the police who came in and found the three-day-old body of Sadhana, 40, from her house.

The victim’s husband told the police over phone that on June 4, Sadhana had a spat with her son.

She had stopped him from playing PUBG and refused to give him money. Irked over the denial, the boy took out his father’s gun and shot her in the head,” said ACP Cantonment Archana Singh.