UP: One held in Agra after video of him urinating on injured man goes viral

In the viral video, the accused can be seen kicking the injured man on the head, who is lying unconscious on the ground. The accused and others are also heard abusing the victim.

Written by India News Desk
UP Police| Agra
One accused held in Agra after a video showing a man urinating on an injured person. (Representational Image- The Indian Express)

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man after a video purportedly showing him urinating on an injured man went viral on social media platforms. The accused has been identified as Aditya.

According to a video statement shared on Twitter, Agra Police said that they have taken suo-moto cognisance of the video and claimed that the video is about three-four months old.

“After investigating, the police found that there was no complaint lodged by the victim at any police station in Agra in this regard. Later, it was found that the video was three-four months old and the youth has been identified as Aditya,” a police official added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai said that the police have arrested one accused and the probe is on to arrest the other culprits.

“Police have arrested one accused and a search is underway for the others,” he said.

The accused has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 10:46 IST

