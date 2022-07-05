scorecardresearch

UP: Man called for counselling beats up cop inside Mainpuri police station; detained

A video of the incident shared by the news agency shows the man, dressed in a red shirt, in a heated argument with a policeman in the presence of his family members.

Written by India News Desk
Screengrab taken from video tweeted by ANI.

A man who was called for counselling by the police in relation to a case of domestic violence ended up losing his cool and attacking a policeman at a police station in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported today.

A video of the incident shared by the news agency shows the man, dressed in a red shirt, in a heated argument with a policeman in the presence of his family members. After a while, the man apparently loses his temper and starts attacking the policeman with his hands, and later with a plastic chair.

According to Madhuvan Kumar, ASP Mainpuri, the man’s family has claimed before the police that he is mentally ill.

“He had been called on a complaint of domestic violence and beat up a police official inside. His family has stated he is a patient of mental illness, we will take that into account if they produce supporting documents,” the official said.

The accused has been booked and detained, the official added.

