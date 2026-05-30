By the time June electricity bill arrives for Uttar Pradesh consumers, it will already carry the weight of a month you paid for three months ago. That is not an error, it is by design and roughly 22 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are about to experience it first-hand.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on May 29 issued a formal directive to all electricity distribution companies in the state, ordering them to add a 10% Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) on June bills.

What is the FPPAS and why does it exist?

Think of the FPPAS as a delayed invoice. When UPPCL spends more than expected on buying electricity, like from coal-based plants, gas stations or the open market, it cannot immediately raise your monthly tariff, which is fixed by the regulator. Instead, the excess cost is tracked, calculated and then billed to consumers three months later.

In a letter signed by Pankaj Saxena, Chief Engineer of UPPCL’s Regulatory Affairs Unit, the rule is explained plainly. “Any extra power purchase and transmission costs incurred in a given month are recovered after a delay of three months,” the letter stated.

Therefore, FPPAS computed for March 2026 is 10%, which will be billed to consumers in June 2026.

Earlier this week, after protests erupted in parts of the state over long power cuts and installation of smart electric meters, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the whole situation and met top energy officials.

Officials informed the CM that Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest-ever peak electricity demand of 30,339 MW this year. Average daily electricity demand also rose significantly to 5,610 lakh units from 5,010 lakh units recorded during the same period last year.

Despite mounting pressure on the power grid amid extreme summer conditions, the government said Uttar Pradesh remained among the country’s top power-consuming states on May 20, 21 and 22.

How much will you actually pay?

The impact is directly proportional to consumption. Here is a rough estimate for a typical urban household in UP:

A household with a monthly bill of ₹800 will now pay approximately ₹880

A household with a monthly bill of ₹1,500 will pay approximately ₹1,650

A small commercial establishment with a bill of ₹5,000 will see it jump to roughly ₹5,500

The surcharge applies uniformly across all consumer categories — domestic, commercial, agricultural and industrial — with no exemptions noted in the notification.

Pattern worth noting

This is not the first time UPPCL has hit the 10% FPPAS cap this year. In January 2026, the corporation had announced a similar 10% surcharge for February bills — at the time described as the “highest-ever” FPPAS imposed in the state. That triggered a query from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) itself, with the regulator seeking detailed justification for the jump.

The fact that the surcharge has now maxed out at the regulatory 10% cap again, signals that power procurement costs in UP have been running consistently above projected levels. This seems to be a structural concern that one surcharge cycle cannot address.

Timing problem

What sharpens the sting is the context. The notification has landed in the middle of a peak summer season, when air-conditioner usage is already pushing monthly bills higher than usual. Reports of power cuts and supply shortages across multiple UP districts have been circulating widely this month. The latest order means consumers are being asked to pay more for power they say they are not reliably receiving.

UPPCL has defended the decision, stating it is entirely within the regulatory framework and is aimed at ensuring the financial sustainability of power distribution operations.

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What comes next

The next FPPAS calculation — for April 2026 costs — will determine whether July bills see a similar surcharge or if procurement costs have eased. A detailed calculation sheet for the March surcharge was directed to be published on UPPCL’s official website as a transparency measure.

For now, consumers across Uttar Pradesh will have to open their June electricity bill and expect it to be at least 10% heavier than last month. No matter how carefully you managed the AC this summer.