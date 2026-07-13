A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted an Assam Rifles vehicle near Sukhovi in Nagaland on Monday. The blast led to the death of one security personnel and injured four others.

The incident was confirmed by the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kohima. “A suspected IED blast is reported near Sukhovi on Assam Rifles vehicles. One security personnel has lost his life and four injured. Operation in progress. Further details awaited,” ANI quoted the PRO as saying.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to track down those responsible. Further details about the attack are awaited as the operation continues.

(This is a developing news. More details will follow.)