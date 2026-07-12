West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari laid the foundation stone for a Rs 600-crore garment manufacturing hub on Saturday, heralding what he called the “first of many” milestones in the state’s industrial resurgence. The facility in the Dankuni area of Hooghly district will span 20 lakh square feet once completed, making it one of Asia’s largest garment production plants and a key pillar in Bengal’s economic revival.

The expansion project, undertaken by Lux Industries Ltd under its Lux Cozi vertical, represents a Rs 600-crore investment aimed at transforming the existing 8-lakh-square-foot unit into a 20-lakh-square-foot integrated manufacturing campus. The new facility will add an annual production capacity of 20 crore garments, boosting the group’s nationwide capacity from around 20 crore to approximately 36 crore pieces per year.

Director, Lux Industries Ltd, Saket Todi said, “The Lux Cozi family was given the opportunity to start such a large unit and a new industry revolution in West Bengal. So, under the leadership of CM Suvendu Adhikari, we were encouraged to invest Rs 600 crores. The company’s revenue expectation is around Rs 1,000 crores, and approximately 9,000 families will get jobs here. Our biggest demand is the removal of the ULC (Urban Land Ceiling), and this government is also sure that the ULC will be removed as soon as possible.”

#WATCH | West Bengal: On the Lux Cozi manufacturing facility in Dankuni, Director, Lux Industries Ltd, Saket Todi says, " The Lux Cozi family was given the opportunity to start such a large unit and a new industry revolution here. So, under the leadership of CM Suvendu Adhikari,… pic.twitter.com/p7BB6LK7L2 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

Boosting employment opportunities and regional development in Bengal

The project is expected to generate 3,000 direct jobs and 6,000 indirect employment opportunities, offering a significant economic boost to the Dankuni region and surrounding areas. According to company officials, the automated facility will consolidate manufacturing operations, eliminate regional processing bottlenecks and reduce production wastage, increasing overall efficiency.

Lux Industries Chairman Ashok Todi described the project as transformative, “The Dankuni facility will not only strengthen our production capabilities but also create meaningful employment, accelerate regional industrial development, and contribute to India’s emergence as a global textile and apparel manufacturing powerhouse.”

He added, “We are expanding the 8 lakh sq ft Dankuni facility by another 12 lakh sq ft, creating a massive 20 lakh sq ft manufacturing campus. With a planned investment of Rs 600 crore, this will be one of Asia’s largest garment manufacturing plants.”

Large-scale investments expected, Bengal open for business: CM Adhikari

CM Suvendu Adhikari emphasised that job creation remains central to his government’s agenda, “Within a few months, one lakh people will get government jobs. The expansion of manufacturing plants will also generate employment. The rush for college admission has also increased now as people are seeing a glimmer of hope for employment,” he said.

Suvendu Adhikari added, “There are two more important issues if we want to build a stronger state. At one point, this state’s revenue surplus was better than Tamil Nadu’s and even stronger than Gujarat’s economy. We could have built more flyovers, road overbridge, irrigation projects, smart classrooms, super-speciality hospitals, and many other public infrastructure projects.”

First of Many: A New Dawn for Industrial Resurgence in West Bengal. Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revitalizing West Bengal’s industrial landscape.

It was my privilege to lay the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art Lux Cozi manufacturing facility… pic.twitter.com/NWVZ8HQONI — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) July 11, 2026

Adhikari further stated, “The atmosphere in Bengal has changed, and the state is moving on the path of development and progress. In the coming days, several major investment projects will be launched. On the 17th, the foundation stone for a new Rs 15,000-crore shyam steel project will be laid in Mejia. More large-scale investments are expected to follow.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Adhikari called the event “a new dawn for industrial resurgence in West Bengal.” He wrote, “With a massive investment of Rs 600 crore, this project is more than just infrastructure; it is a promise of opportunity… This is a signal to the world that West Bengal is open for business, innovation, and growth.”

Key highlights of the garment project include:

Investment : Rs 600 crore

: Rs 600 crore Area: Expansion by 12 lakh sq ft, totaling 20 lakh sq ft

Expansion by 12 lakh sq ft, totaling 20 lakh sq ft Employment : 3,000 direct and 6,000 indirect jobs

: 3,000 direct and 6,000 indirect jobs Location: Dankuni, Hooghly district, West Bengal

Ending ‘extortion’, ensuring Law and Order situation in WB

A major focus of the CM’s address was on improving Bengal’s law and order situation to attract and retain investment.

“You will get the benefit of ‘double-engine’ sarkar. We must end the extortion and syndicate racket in Bengal. We have managed to largely get out of this culture in the past two months,” Adhikari said. He further claimed that even Lux Cozi had not faced any extortion demands since the new government took charge.

CM Adhikari promised a business-friendly environment, stating, “We will create a business and industry-friendly area in Bengal by putting law and order in place and ending the extortion culture.” His remarks were echoed by BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya. “Anyone who has contributed to Bengal’s economy and generated employment belongs to Bengal, irrespective of the language they speak at home. We are Indians first,” the latter added.

Hooghly, West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "There are two more important issues if we want to build a stronger state. At one point, this state's revenue surplus was better than Tamil Nadu's and even stronger than Gujarat's economy… We could have built more flyovers, road… pic.twitter.com/WSY8EZLFDA — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

Single-window clearance and direct land purchase policy

To expedite large-scale investments, CM Adhikari announced a single-window clearance mechanism for projects worth Rs 100 crore and above. “There will be a single-window clearance system for investment proposals worth Rs 100 crore and above. Land availability will not be an issue for industry,” he declared. Under this system, clearances related to land, environment, and other regulatory aspects will be processed through the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and relevant state departments, bypassing local bodies like panchayats and municipalities.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his government’s commitment to a direct land purchase policy to avoid controversies like those seen in Singur and Nandigram. “We do not want another Singur or Nandigram. If investors require land, the government will procure it under the direct land purchase policy and hand it over,” he said.

Strategy for Bengal’s massive growth

Adhikari outlined a three-pillar framework for development: education, employment, and entrepreneurship. “We have taken a three-pronged strategy to improve the education system, generate employment in the state, and provide incentives and loans under various schemes to entrepreneurs,” he explained. He also highlighted upcoming industrial projects, including the Rs 15,000-crore Shyam Steel plant in Bankura (bhoomi puja on July 17), Amul’s new facility in Dhulagarh (July 18), and a Rs 4,000-crore steel plant in Durgapur slated for August.

Industry Minister Tapas Roy affirmed the government’s resolve to reverse the “flight of industries” from Bengal. “We are prepared to work tirelessly with the chief minister to bring industries back. People should not have to leave the state in search of jobs,” Roy said.

#WATCH | Hooghly: West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy said, "My government under the able leadership of chief minister, today we have started the industrialization process. The slogan of our beloved prime minister is 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit West Bengal, Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Without… pic.twitter.com/4ld5VOQgKJ — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2026

Samik Bhattacharya criticised the past political culture, noting, “All industrialists in Bengal have a habit of coming to the party office first and then going to Nabanna to talk about business and expansion. This is wrong… We want that culture to change so it becomes the West Bengal government.” He expressed confidence that major corporate groups like Tatas and Birlas, who had previously faced challenges in the state, would return.

Health Minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee, Transport Minister Arjun Singh, and Industry Minister Tapas Roy were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony, signaling broad governmental support for the project.

Today marks a significant milestone in West Bengal’s journey toward a new era of industrial growth. I had the privilege of attending the groundbreaking ceremony of Lux Cozi’s mega manufacturing unit in Kolkata, alongside Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji, BJP State… pic.twitter.com/11xozHbOkR — Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay (@drsharadwat) July 11, 2026

The Lux Cozi expansion also coincides with a corporate restructuring, as Lux Industries Ltd moves toward a three-way demerger, under which Lux Cozi will emerge as an independent business vertical. With its Rs 600-crore investment, 20-lakh-square-foot footprint, and promise of thousands of jobs, the Lux Cozi facility symbolises a turning point for West Bengal’s industrial narrative. As the state rolls out investor-friendly policies and prioritises law and order, the Dankuni hub stands as a testament to renewed confidence in Bengal’s economic potential.