Delhi is set for a major infrastructure push after the Centre approved Rs 1,647 crore for 28 key development projects, paving the way for faster execution of metro expansion, new flyovers, elevated corridors and electric vehicle infrastructure across the national capital.

Announcing the approval on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the funding would accelerate several long-pending public infrastructure projects while giving fresh momentum to the city’s development.

Metro, flyovers and EV infrastructure among key beneficiaries

According to the Chief Minister, the approved projects include expansion of the Delhi Metro network, construction of the Barapulla Elevated Corridor, development of the Karawal Nagar Flyover, installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and other public infrastructure and connectivity projects across the city.

Taking to X, Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the financial support. “Under the illustrious leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Delhi’s development has gained a new momentum today. The Central Government has approved Rs 1,647 crore for 28 crucial infrastructure projects. Numerous public-interest initiatives, including metro expansion, Barapulla Elevated Corridor, Karawal Nagar Flyover and EV charging stations, will now be realised at a rapid pace,” she said.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के यशस्वी नेतृत्व में आज दिल्ली के विकास को एक नई शक्ति मिली है। केंद्र सरकार ने 28 महत्वपूर्ण इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर परियोजनाओं के लिए ₹1,647 करोड़ की स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। मेट्रो विस्तार, बारापुला एलिवेटेड कॉरिडोर, करावल नगर फ्लाईओवर, EV… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) July 12, 2026

ALSO READ Chennai Metro increases fine five-fold for playing music or videos without headphones inside the train

Delhi gets additional Rs 756 crore incentive

Apart from the infrastructure allocation, the Chief Minister said the Centre has sanctioned an additional Rs 756 crore to the Delhi government as an incentive for its performance in capital expenditure. She described the allocation as a reflection of the Centre’s confidence in the city’s development agenda.

“By providing an additional incentive amount of Rs 756 crore to the Delhi Government for its outstanding performance in capital expenditure, the Central Government has also expressed its unwavering faith in our commitment to development and the potential of Delhi,” CM Gupta said.

Government highlights development agenda

The Chief Minister said Delhi was witnessing rapid development across sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Her remarks came during the inauguration of the Jayaprakash Narayan (JPN) Public Library by Amit Shah.

Congratulating the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), CM Gupta said the new library would become an important knowledge centre for students and researchers.

Inauguration of JPN Library

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the newly inaugurated library has been equipped with modern facilities, including over 32,000 physical books, around one crore e-books, a dedicated research room, reading areas and a modern digital infrastructure.

Calling books a source of knowledge accumulated over centuries, Shah urged young people to make reading an integral part of their learning and intellectual development.

Rainwater harvesting project in schools

Separately, the Delhi government has also signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Ehsaas NGO under the Centre’s ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign. The initiative will initially introduce rainwater harvesting systems in 75 CM Shri Schools under IGL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Chief Minister Gupta said the programme would eventually be expanded to nearly 800 Delhi government schools, while Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative complements the government’s broader plan to convert nearly 1,000 government schools into Zero Waste Campuses.