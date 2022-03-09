UP Election Results 2022: SEC to suspend Varanasi ADM NK Singh for violating transportation rules for training EVMs

Yesterday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was intercepted in Varanasi.

The Election Commission of India has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh to initiate action against the erring officer in the Varanasi EVM controversy. The officer involved in the matter is likely to be suspended by the state election commission.

“Over alleged violation of rules in the transportation of training EVMs, ECI has asked UP CEO to take action against Varanasi ADM NK Singh. UP CEO to proceed accordingly,” reported ANI, quoting Election Commission of India. It further added that ADM NK Singh is to be suspended as per the disciplinary action.

Yesterday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was intercepted in Varanasi. Hours later, the Election Commission had clarified that the EVMs were marked for the training of officials who will be on duty during the counting of votes and were not used in elections.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of UP said last night that a ‘rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections’. “According to the report sent by the District Election Officer (of Varanasi), it was found during the investigation that these EVMs were marked for training,” it said.

“These EVMs were being taken for training today, and rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle, and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections,” the statement said.

The UP CEO office further clarified that all the EVMs used for voting are sealed inside the strongroom and secured in a three-tier security cordon of the central paramilitary forces. “These machines are completely isolated and secure and are continuously monitored by CCTVs throughout the day (24×7). The District Election Officer of Varanasi has informed the representatives of various political parties regarding this,” the statement said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier accused the ruling BJP of trying to ‘steal’ votes, saying that a truck carrying EVMs was “intercepted” in Varanasi while two others got away.

(With PTI inputs)