Unnao rape: Supreme Court to transfer all cases out of Uttar Pradesh, seeks report from CBI by noon

SC to transfer Unnao rape case out of Unnao, demands CBI officer’s presence by 12 noon.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that all the cases related to the alleged rape of a girl involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will be shifted out of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. The court has directed “a responsible CBI officer” to appear before it today afternoon to apprise it of the probe conducted so far in the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time till 10:30 am Friday from the court, saying CBI officers who are probing Unnao cases are outside Delhi. However, the court refused the plea and said that the CBI chief can gather case details on telephone and apprise it today itself.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that if a CBI officer can’t disclose the details of the case, he will be heard in chambers by Supreme Court. The CJI then hinted that the court wass inclined to transfer the trial to Delhi. “We are going to transfer all cases related to this rape incident out of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh,” the court said.

The court has also sought details of the probe in the Sunday’s road accident case in which the victim and her lawyer were injured seriously and two of her aunts were killed.

This comes a day after the CJI took cognisance of the letter written by the victim to him on July 12, a fortninght before the tragedy. In her letter, the girl had said that she was under grave danger from the BJP MLA’s men for raising her case. However, the letter was not presented before the CJI and it came to his notice after the media highlighted the issue following Sunday’s accident.

During the hearing today, the lawyer’s brother was also present who submitted evidence of threats.