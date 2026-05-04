Coimbatore Tiruppathur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Bakiyalakshmi. M IND Awaited
Dr.Vinayaga Meyyarasu. T IND Awaited
Mallika. A IND Awaited
Marimuthu. S IND Awaited
Panchavarnam. M IND Awaited
Periakaruppan. Kr DMK Awaited
Piraman. P IND Awaited
Raja. K.P.M IND Awaited
Ramya Mohan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Seenivasa Sethupathy. R Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Sethu. P IND Awaited
Shanmugam. M IND Awaited
Thirumaran. K.C BJP Awaited
Umadevi. S All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Vishwanathan. S IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Tiruppathur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Tiruppathur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 77.47% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Tiruppathur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Tiruppathur with a margin of 37374 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Tiruppathur assembly elections?

Tiruppathur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Kr.Periyakaruppan Marudhu Alaguraj 37374
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Kr.Periyakaruppan
2011
DMK-flag
Kr Periyakaruppan

Tiruppathur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Tiruppathur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.