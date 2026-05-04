Thiyagarayanagar Election Results 2026 Live: Check Chennai Thiyagarayanagar election results, trends, winning and runner-up candidates
Thiyagarayanagar Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Thiyagarayanagar here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Thiyagarayanagar in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
Chennai Thiyagarayanagar Election Results 2026 Live:
Candidates
Party
Status
Abukither M
IND
Awaited
Anand N
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Awaited
Anusha V
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
Aravind Gosh Y T
IND
Awaited
Badri S
IND
Awaited
Balaji S
IND
Awaited
Easan Natarajan T
IND
Awaited
Gnanasekaran G
IND
Awaited
Jayavel
IND
Awaited
Jothiraj G M
IND
Awaited
Kumar Sri Sri B
IND
Awaited
Manikandan N
IND
Awaited
Manikandan T
IND
Awaited
Moorthy N
IND
Awaited
Mythili C
IND
Awaited
Padmini Narasimhan
IND
Awaited
Prasath D
IND
Awaited
Raja Anbazhagan
DMK
Awaited
Rajesh E
IND
Awaited
Ramachandran O N
IND
Awaited
Ramkumar L
IND
Awaited
Ravi M L
Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi
Awaited
Sathish Kumar B
IND
Awaited
Sathiyanarayanan B
AIADMK
Awaited
Thennarasu P
IND
Awaited
Vetrivel K
IND
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Thiyagarayanagar assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Thiyagarayanagar Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 83.55% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Thiyagarayanagar assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Thiyagarayanagar with a margin of 137 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Thiyagarayanagar assembly elections?
Thiyagarayanagar Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Karunanithi J
Sathiyanaarayanan B
137
Party Name
Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Results in Past elections
Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
Karunanithi J
2016
Sathyanarayanan.b
2011
Kalairajan V P
Thiyagarayanagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Thiyagarayanagar Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.