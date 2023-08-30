Telangana Elections 2023: How to find your polling booth? A complete guide

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 latest news: Telangana will go for assembly elections 2023 later this year where currently the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is ruling under CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

BRS has made it clear that it won’t be a part of the Opposition INDIA alliance or a part of the BJP-led NDA.

BJP and Congress will remain among the main contestants in front of the BRS for 119 assembly seats. The dates of the polls have not been announced yet but are anticipated to occur later this year.

How to find your election booth?

To find the polling booth in your constituency, a voter needs to follow the given steps:

Voters must go to the official website nvsp.in for the National Voter’s Services Portal (NSVP).

After arriving there, select ‘Search in Electoral Roll’.

Enter the necessary information and click “search.”

Following completion of this procedure, the electoral roll will be displayed together with information, including the location of the relevant polling place.

The voter ID card usually has the information about your designated polling booth and the voter can also look for the section mentioning the polling booth details.

An elector can utilise the Voter Helpline App, created by the Election Commission, or electoralsearch.in to discover their polling place. The voter helpline number is 1950, which they can also use. It is crucial to prefix the number with your city’s STD code. Sending a space to 1950 with the word “HELP” will provide information on the location of the polling place.

If it is difficult to find the information online, voters can visit their local Election Commission office as they should be able to provide the voter with the necessary information regarding the designated polling booth.