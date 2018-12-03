Telangana election: If BJP forms government, Owaisi will have to run away from Hyderabad, says Adityanath

Telangana election 2018: Coming down heavily on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in his bastion Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if BJP comes to power in Telangana, the former would have the flee just like Nizam. Addressing an election rally at Tandur town of Vikarabad district which borders Hyderabad, he also targetted the Congress and TRS of K Chandrasekhar Rao as he spelt out differences between BJP and others saying his party does not discriminate between caste, creed and religion while drafting policies. He alleged that Congress, TRS are indulging in Muslim appeasement by making religion a foundation for making schemes for them.

Warning Owaisi, he said, “If BJP forms the government in Telangana, I can tell you that Owaisi will have to run away just like Nizam was compelled to run away from Hyderabad. BJP will give security to all but will not allow those who spread anarchy.”

Owaisi’s party AIMIM has considerable influence in areas in and around Hyderabad. The Telangana Legislative Assembly has 119 seats. Of these, at least 24 seats come under the Greater Hyderabad region. Out of these 24 seats, 7 are considered to be the stronghold of AIMIM. In the outgoing Assembly, AIMIM has 7 MLAs. This time, AIMIM is contesting 8 seats against 15 in 2014. Owaisi has announced that his party workers will support TRS candidates in rest on the seats.

Yogi’s latest remark on Owaisi comes close on the heels of AIMIM leader castigating Adityanath over his comments on ‘Ali’.

Training guns on Congress and TRS, Yogi said, “These parties (Congress and TRS) are playing with the interests of people in Telangana and once more they would make efforts to take the State towards Nizamshahi.” He said that Congress says if it forms government in Telangana it will provide area development funds to Muslims.

“Congress policies are divisive, with wrong intentions,” he opined.

He also sought to know if outgoing chief minister KCR has fulfilled the promise of giving 3 acres land to Dalits and drinking water for every household.

On Ram Mandir, he said, “If anyone is creating obstruction in the way of construction of Ram Mandir, it is Congress. He said, “We should all make efforts to understand the intention of the Congress party.”

Telangana will go to polls on December 7 in a single phase and results will be declared on December 11. According to Times Now-CNX opinion poll, the TRS is likely to retain power in the state with 70 seats. The Congress is likely to pocket 31 seats while its ally Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party is expected to bag just 2 seats. It predicted 8 seats for Owaisi party and 3 for BJP.