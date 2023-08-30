Telangana Election 2023: How to register as voter for upcoming polls – Step-by-step guide

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Latest News: Telangana is one of the five states that are scheduled to hold Assembly elections this year. The dates of the state polls have not been announced yet. The key players for this 2023 election are – the current ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).It will be interesting to witness the triangular battle between the Congress, BJP and the BRS.

The ruling party has been the popular choice for the last two elections. Telangana’s current Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has enjoyed two terms after winning the polls with a comfortable majority. In the 2018 election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now called Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), won 87 seats out of 119 seats. On the other hand, the Congress-led coalition won just 22 seats. BJP had to face a big failure in Telangana elections as it secured one seat in 2018 Assembly elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started enrolling and refreshing the list of voters in the country ahead of Assembly elections that are most likely to be taking place by December 2023.

If you are 18 or above the citizens of India should register and revise their electoral data with ECI.

Here is the steps to follow if you qualify as a voter in 2023: