Telangana election LIVE Updates: Stage set for Modi-Rahul face off in poll-bound state today, several rallies lined up

Telangana election 2018 LIVE Updates: Campaigning is in full swing in Telangana where elections will be held in a single phase on December 7 to elect a new government. All the political parties — ruling TRS, BJP, Congress, TDP, AIMIM, have fielded their bigwigs to garner support for their candidates. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Hyderabad to address a mega rally to give a fillip to BJP’s poll campaign. The rally will be held at Lal Bahadur Stadium.
“He (Modi) will be landing at Begumpet Airport. He will address a public meeting and return to the national capital in the evening,” BJP Telangana units chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said.
This is Modi’s second visit to Telangana in one week. Last week, Modi had addressed election meetings at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar. The state will go to polls on December 7 along with Rajasthan. The Telangana Legislative Assembly has 119 seats. Counting of votes will be done on December 11.
The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday released its manifesto for December 7 elections in Telangana. In its election document, the party has promised higher to increase age of government servants by 3 years to 61. Besides, it also said that unemployed youth will be given special allowance and all types of Aasara pensions will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2016.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Telangana on Monday to seek public support for his party candidates. The Congress is contesting elections in an alliane with the TDP of Chandrababu Naidu. As per the schedule, Rahul's first rally will be held at 1 pm in Gadwal. From here, the Congress leader will travel to Tandur where he will address another election rally at around 3 pm. "Telangana was born of idealism & great dreams. But, 4 yrs. of TRS/BJP incompetence, arrogance & corruption has made the people cynical. I am in Telangana today to address public meetings & to assure the great people of this state that the Congress will help fulfil their dreams," he said in a tweet this morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Hyderabad on Monday. Modi returned from Argentina last night where he had gone to attend the G20 Summit. This will be Modi's second visit to Telangana in one week. Last week, Modi had addresses two election rallies in Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar where he had dubbed Congress and TRS two sides of same coin.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's remark that if BJP comes to power in Telangana, Owaisi will have to flee. He said, "It is my religious belief that Prophet Adam when he descended on the Earth from Paradise, he came to India. Thus India is my father's country and nobody can force me flee."
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if the BJP forms next government in Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother Akbaruddin will have to flee Hyderabad. Addressing an election rally in Tandur near Hyderabad, he also assured that BJP government will provide security to all but will not allow anybody to spread anarchy. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday address election rallies in Telangana and held a roadshow in Malkajgiri. The roadshow was attended by scores of BJP workers.
Elections in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year but the Legislative Assembly was prematurely dissolved by KCR on September 6. Polling in the state will be held on December 7 in a single phase and the counting of votes will be done on December 11 along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram,.