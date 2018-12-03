  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Telangana election LIVE Updates: Stage set for Modi-Rahul face off in poll-bound state today, several rallies lined up

Telangana election LIVE Updates: Stage set for Modi-Rahul face off in poll-bound state today, several rallies lined up

By: | Updated:Dec 03, 2018 9:39 am

Telangana election 2018 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Telangana where polling will be held in a single phase on December 7.

Telangana election 2018Telangana election 2018: Modi to address rally in Hyderabad

Telangana election 2018 LIVE Updates: Campaigning is in full swing in Telangana where elections will be held in a single phase on December 7 to elect a new government. All the political parties — ruling TRS, BJP, Congress, TDP, AIMIM, have fielded their bigwigs to garner support for their candidates. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Hyderabad to address a mega rally to give a fillip to BJP’s poll campaign. The rally will be held at Lal Bahadur Stadium.

“He (Modi) will be landing at Begumpet Airport. He will address a public meeting and return to the national capital in the evening,” BJP Telangana units chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said.

This is Modi’s second visit to Telangana in one week. Last week, Modi had addressed election meetings at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar. The state will go to polls on December 7 along with Rajasthan. The Telangana Legislative Assembly has 119 seats. Counting of votes will be done on December 11.

Also Read: If BJP forms govt, Owaisi will have to run away from Hyderabad, says Adityanath

Live Blog

Telangana Assembly polls 2018: PM Modi to address rally in Hyderabad

09:35 (IST) 03 Dec 2018
Telangana election 2018: TRS releases election manifesto

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday released its manifesto for December 7 elections in Telangana. In its election document, the party has promised higher to increase age of government servants by 3 years to 61. Besides, it also said that unemployed youth will be given special allowance and all types of Aasara pensions will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2016.

09:14 (IST) 03 Dec 2018
Telangana election: Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Telangana on Monday to seek public support for his party candidates. The Congress is contesting elections in an alliane with the TDP of Chandrababu Naidu. As per the schedule, Rahul's first rally will be held at 1 pm in Gadwal. From here, the Congress leader will travel to Tandur where he will address another election rally at around 3 pm. "Telangana was born of idealism & great dreams. But, 4 yrs. of TRS/BJP incompetence, arrogance & corruption has made the people cynical. I am in Telangana today to address public meetings & to assure the great people of this state that the Congress will help fulfil their dreams," he said in a tweet this morning.

08:50 (IST) 03 Dec 2018
Telangana election 2018: Modi to address rally in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Hyderabad on Monday. Modi returned from Argentina last night where he had gone to attend the G20 Summit. This will be Modi's second visit to Telangana in one week. Last week, Modi had addresses two election rallies in Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar where he had dubbed Congress and TRS two sides of same coin.

08:37 (IST) 03 Dec 2018
Telangana election: Nobody can force me flee, Owaisi reacts to Yogi's remark

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's remark that if BJP comes to power in Telangana, Owaisi will have to flee. He said, "It is my religious belief that Prophet Adam when he descended on the Earth from Paradise, he came to India. Thus India is my father's country and nobody can force me flee."

08:27 (IST) 03 Dec 2018
Owaisi will have to flee Hyderabad, says Adityanath

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if the BJP forms next government in Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother Akbaruddin will have to flee Hyderabad. Addressing an election rally in Tandur near Hyderabad, he also assured that BJP government will provide security to all but will not allow anybody to spread anarchy. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

08:17 (IST) 03 Dec 2018
Telangana election: Visuals from Amit Shah's roadshow in Malkajgiri

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday address election rallies in Telangana and held a roadshow in Malkajgiri. The roadshow was attended by scores of BJP workers. 

08:13 (IST) 03 Dec 2018
Telangana Assembly polls 2018

Elections in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha elections next year but the Legislative Assembly was prematurely dissolved by KCR on September 6. Polling in the state will be held on December 7 in a single phase and the counting of votes will be done on December 11 along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram,.

In his election rallies, PM Modi has lacerated TRS of K Chandrasekhar Rao and Congress for pursuing vote bank politics and thus hampering the development of state. Calling the TRS and Congress two sides of the same coin, Modi had in his previous rallies claimed caretaker CM KC and Congress were playing a friendly match in elections. So far, BJP president Amit Shah has addressed around 10 election rallies in Telangana and sought people support for BJP candidates. On Sunday, Shah also held a roadshow in Malkajgiri which was attended by hundreds of BJP supporters.
Switch to Hindi Edition