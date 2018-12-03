Telangana election LIVE Updates: Stage set for Modi-Rahul face off in poll-bound state today, several rallies lined up

Telangana election 2018: Modi to address rally in Hyderabad

Telangana election 2018 LIVE Updates: Campaigning is in full swing in Telangana where elections will be held in a single phase on December 7 to elect a new government. All the political parties — ruling TRS, BJP, Congress, TDP, AIMIM, have fielded their bigwigs to garner support for their candidates. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Hyderabad to address a mega rally to give a fillip to BJP’s poll campaign. The rally will be held at Lal Bahadur Stadium.

“He (Modi) will be landing at Begumpet Airport. He will address a public meeting and return to the national capital in the evening,” BJP Telangana units chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said.

This is Modi’s second visit to Telangana in one week. Last week, Modi had addressed election meetings at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar. The state will go to polls on December 7 along with Rajasthan. The Telangana Legislative Assembly has 119 seats. Counting of votes will be done on December 11.

Also Read: If BJP forms govt, Owaisi will have to run away from Hyderabad, says Adityanath