Telangana Assembly polls: KCR afraid of ‘Razakars party’ AIMIM, says Amit Shah

By: | Updated: November 25, 2018 6:24 PM

BJP president Amit Shah Sunday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not taking action against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in connection with a hate speech.

Telangana Assembly polls, Amit Shah, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Akbaruddin Owaisi,  AIMIMAddressing a rally here on Sunday, Shah said: “This is the land (Nirmal) where Akbaruddin Owaisi gave a speech. He insulted Hindu gods. There was also a case against him. But this TRS government failed to take further action.”

BJP president Amit Shah Sunday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not taking action against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in connection with a hate speech. Akbaruddin, MLA from Chandrayangutta in the dissolved state Assembly, was arrested by Nirmal police in January 2013 for allegedly using inflammatory and derogatory language against a community during his public speeches in Nirmal and Nizamabad in December 2012. He was subsequently released on bail. Shah also claimed that KCR was afraid of the AIMIM, which he described as a ‘Razakars party”.

The Razakars were an armed militia of the Hyderabad Nizamate who tried to brutally put down a revolt by peasants opposed to the Nizam’s decision to not merge with India following Independence. Addressing a rally here on Sunday, Shah said: “This is the land (Nirmal) where Akbaruddin Owaisi gave a speech. He insulted Hindu gods. There was also a case against him. But this TRS government failed to take further action.”

Read also| Telangana Assembly election: Kalvakuntla Kavitha says KCR alone will suffice to bring TRS back to power

Taking a swipe at KCR on the issue, Shah added, “I want to ask Chandrasekhar Rao, why are you not taking action? Do it now, otherwise you would lose power to take action (TRS government would be voted out).” Continuing his tirade, Shah said KCR, as the Telangana CM is popularly known, had no time to visit families of the 60 people who died when a overcrowded state bus plunged into a valley in Kondagattu in the state’s Jagtial district in August this year.

“This Chief Minister does not have the time to visit the victims of the Kondagattu (bus) accident. But he has time to eat biryani with Owaisi brothers (AIMIM chief Asaduddin and Akbaruddin),” he said.

Alleging that KCR was “scared” of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen, Shah said, “KCR is scared of this Razakars party (AIMIM). That is why he is not holding (celebrations for) Hyderabad Liberation Day on September17, Hundreds lost their lives in the crackdown by the Razakars following which the Indian government conducted “police action”, codenamed Operation Polo, on September 17, 1948, to merge Hyderabad state into the Indian Union. Shah also attacked the TRS government over farm distress and claimed that as many as 131 farmers had committed suicide in Gajwel constituency from where KCR is seeking re-election.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
