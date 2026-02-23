A Tejas aircraft sustained major damage earlier this month — overshooting the runway following a suspected brake failure. Source-based reports said the light combat jet had been returning to a frontline airbase after a training sortie when the incident took place on February 7.The pilot had ejected safely and the Air Force later grounded the entire fleet for checks.

“There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground. LCA Tejas maintains one of the world’s best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft,” Tejas maker Hindustan Aeronautics wrote in a regulatory filing.

The company added that it was working closely with the Indian Air Force to analyse the issue and offer a ‘speedy resolution’ — dubbing it a standard operating procedure.

Safety record shattered in two years

The single-engine fighter jets have come under heavy scrutiny over the past two years — shattering its once-pristine safety record. The aircraft had suffered its first crash in March 2024 after a training exercise went wrong near Jaisalmer. The pilot had ejected safely but the incident came as a big blow to its previously ‘invincible’ safety image.

Then came the Dubai airshow tragedy in November 2025 that led to the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal. He had been piloting the aircraft through a high-visibility aerial display when it suddenly plunged down. The Tejas jet had crashed in front of a global audience and immediately burst into flames.

According to a report by The Wire, the Dubai crash and subsequent audits had made prospective buyers hesitant about Tejas. The publication quoted sources to indicate that many had reconsidered following the accident.

The American engine crisis

India has also faced a major bottleneck in supply of aircrafts as the planes reply on General Electric F404 engines. The American company has missed multiple deadlines due to supply chain disruptions — forcing IAF to continue using its fleet of aging MiG-21s far longer than planned.

“HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications. An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery,” the company said in a statement earlier this month.

Defence Ministry allows ‘exemptions’ for Tejas

Controversy had also erupted last week after the Defence Ministry and IAF agreed to grant HAL certain exemptions from contractual obligations to hasten the long-pending delivery of the Tejas Mk1A jets. According to a report by ThePrint, no compromises will be made on “must-have” capabilities in the aircraft.

“The IAF has already granted exemptions to HAL for faster delivery of the aircraft, 180 of which have been ordered for,” a source told the publication.

The report added that IAF had agreed to accept aircrafts once the makers completed missile firing tests, integration of radar to the Electronic Warfare systems, and the weapons package. Sources told ThePrint that these three tasks were considered as “completely essential” by the authorities. Firing trials have reportedly been completed and the certification process is underway.