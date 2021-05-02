Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: Full list of winners

A total of 6,28,23,749 electors were there in the state.

Tamil Nadu Election results 2021, List of Winners: The results for the 234-member assembly election is Tamil Nadu is out. The DMK which sat in the opposition is set to return to power after a gap of 10 years. The ruling AIADMK has failed to touch the 100-mark as per the latest trends. DMK chief MK Stalin is all set to become the 8th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The term of Tamil Nadu assembly will end on May 24, 2021. The two regional parties — AIADMK and DMK —were in direct contest. Various exit polls had predicted big win for MK Stalin’s DMK. The DMK was predicted to get around 150 seats out of 234. This was the first election both DMK and AIADMK fought without their supreme leaders, K Karunandihi and J Jayalalitha. A party needs to win 118 seats to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Full list of winners in Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021:

This list will be updated continuously as the final results keeps pouring in:

Tamil Nadu went to polls in single phase on April 6. In the last assembly election held in 2016, the AIADMK, then headed by J Jayalalitha, had won 136 seats with nearly 41 per cent vote share while DMK had won 98 seats with 40 per cent vote share. However, this time, the DMK looks in command in the state.